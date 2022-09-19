Failed rocket attack targets U.S. military base in Syria

A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the U.S. Central Command.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement.

The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the U.S. military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one U.S. military service member in Syria with a minor injury.

The incident triggered a U.S response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks.

The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).

It gave no further details.