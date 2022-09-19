Artsakhpress

International

Failed rocket attack targets U.S. military base in Syria

A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the U.S. Central Command.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement.
The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the U.S. military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one U.S. military service member in Syria with a minor injury.
The incident triggered a U.S response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks.
The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).
It gave no further details.

     

Politics

Iran reiterates it will not accept any geopolitical change in region

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has commented on the latest military operations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which started as a result of the attack of Azerbaijan on Armenia.

Belgium parliament delegation to visit Armenia

A Belgian delegation led by Mark Demesmaeker, head of the Belgium-Armenia friendship group of the Belgian...

Nancy Pelosi leaves Armenia

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan saw off the Speaker of the US House of Representatives...

Armenian FM to participate in high-level segment of 77th session of UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the high-level segment of...

Germany deputy chief of mission to Armenia is ‘shocked’ by destruction he saw in Jermuk city by Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

The newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission of Germany to Armenia, currently Chargé d'Affaires Erik...

Working Visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA

On September 15, the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...

Alen Simonyan: Introduction of martial law may be perceived as act of aggression

The introduction of martial law can be perceived as an act of aggression, Alen Simonyan, the speaker...

Economy

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

Society

Bilateral ties between Russia and Armenia brought to high allied level – Putin addresses message

President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional Forum in a message, stating that Russia and Armenia have accumulated a great cooperation experience in different directions.

Bilateral ties between Russia and Armenia brought to high allied level – Putin addresses message

President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional...

Artsakh FM Visited Armenian Churches in Washington

On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Saint Mary and Saint...

At least 7600 people displaced in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani attack

At least 7600 people were displaced from their homes in the provinces of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots...

A playground built in Martakert's Zaglik community

A playground has been built in the Zaglik community of Artsakh’s Martakert region within the framework...

Residents of Artsakh's Karmir Shuka continue their normal life activities

The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life...

A rally held in Stepanakert

On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.

Military

Suren Papikyan received Anatoly Sidorov

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO monitoring mission to Armenia, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, the ministry said in a news release.

More than 10 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azerbaijan

More than 10 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijan during the September 13-14 Azerbaijani...

Defense Ministry: As of 9 a.m., situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains unchanged

As of 9 a.m, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained unchanged.

Armenia army chief: Azerbaijan penetrated 1-2km in Nerkin Hand, half km in Ishkhanasar, gained advantage in Shorzhas

Apart from the direction of Jermuk city, the success of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units in the...

Azerbaijanis dismember Armenia servicewoman

Azerbaijanis dismember a Armenia servicewoman, said Head of the Armenian General Staff Eduard Asryan...

Damaged houses, fields, gas pipelines: Emergency Situations Minister presents consequences of Azeri aggression

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan presented today the number of civilian...

135 Armenian troops killed in latest Azeri attack

As of September 16, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the latest Azerbaijani...

Suren Papikyan received Anatoly Sidorov
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

International

No change in situation on border. Armenian Defense Ministry

France to cut industrial production tax at slower pace

Tunisia: Eleven migrants die in latest Mediterranean accident

