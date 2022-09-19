No change in situation on border. Armenian Defense Ministry

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September 19.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
A Belgian delegation led by Mark Demesmaeker, head of the Belgium-Armenia friendship group of the Belgian parliament, will visit Armenia from Wednesday to Sunday.
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan saw off the Speaker of the US House of Representatives...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the high-level segment of...
The newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission of Germany to Armenia, currently Chargé d'Affaires Erik...
On September 15, the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...
The introduction of martial law can be perceived as an act of aggression, Alen Simonyan, the speaker...
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed on Friday that she plans to...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Saint Mary and Saint Cross Churches in Washington and participated in the religious ceremonies there, the press service of the Artsakh MFA stated.
At least 7600 people were displaced from their homes in the provinces of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots...
A playground has been built in the Zaglik community of Artsakh’s Martakert region within the framework...
The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life...
On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.
On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing...
Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh,...
More than 10 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijan during the September 13-14 Azerbaijani attack.
As of 9 a.m, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained unchanged.
Apart from the direction of Jermuk city, the success of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units in the...
Azerbaijanis dismember a Armenia servicewoman, said Head of the Armenian General Staff Eduard Asryan...
Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan presented today the number of civilian...
As of September 16, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the latest Azerbaijani...
No changes were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 9 a.m. on Friday.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
