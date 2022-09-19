Artsakh FM Visited Armenian Churches in Washington

On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Saint Mary and Saint Cross Churches in Washington and participated in the religious ceremonies there, the press service of the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Then, Minister Babayan met with representatives of the local Armenian community to discuss issues related to the present and future of Artsakh and the pan-Armenian unity.

David Babayan emphasized the importance of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the state-building process, in cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties and preserving the national identity in the Diaspora.