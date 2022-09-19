Armenian FM to participate in high-level segment of 77th session of UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

“Foreign Minister Mirzoyan will have about three dozen meetings with the foreign ministers of partner states and high-level officials of international organizations”, he added.