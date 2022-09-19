Blinken urges Aliyev to adhere to ceasefire, disengage military forces

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire and disengage military forces, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Secretary Blinken welcomed a halt to recent hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations”, the statement says.