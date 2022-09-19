Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received on September 18 the delegation led by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the ministry said in a news release.

September 19, 2022, 09:05 Armenian Defense Minister briefs US House Speaker on situation caused by Azerbaijani aggression

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Papikyan thanked Nancy Pelosi for quickly responding to the situation, visiting Armenia and making addressed assessments over the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory.

The Minister also presented to Nancy Pelosi the current situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression.

In her remarks Nancy Pelosi presented the US position on the situation.

A number of issues relating to the cooperation between the two countries in defense field were also discussed during the meeting.