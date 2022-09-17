More than 10 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijan during the September 13-14 Azerbaijani attack.

September 17, 2022, 11:43 More than 10 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The picture is obscure, it could change. I can’t give any other information regarding identified captives,” the spokesperson of the Armenian representation to the ECHR Hasmik Samvelyan told Armenpress.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has requested Azerbaijan to provide information by September 22 about the 1 identified (as of September 13) Armenian captive and the remaining unidentified captives seen in footages.

On September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a major attack on Armenia from several directions, bombarding both military and civilian infrastructures with rocket-artillery and drone strikes.

Azerbaijan halted its attack in the evening of September 14 after a ceasefire was reached following the involvement of the international community.