Germany deputy chief of mission to Armenia is ‘shocked’ by destruction he saw in Jermuk city by Azerbaijan

The newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission of Germany to Armenia, currently Chargé d'Affaires Erik Tintrup, has said that he was "shocked" by the images of destruction—caused by the recent Azerbaijani military aggression—that he saw in Jermuk city.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Jermuk is a beautiful, peaceful resort located in beautiful nature. There were also German tourists here on Tuesday [i.e., the day of the Azerbaijani attack]. The fact that none of the residents were killed is almost like a miracle, as the artillery shots were fired at restaurants and the cable car [system] located kilometers from the border, only a few hundred meters from residential buildings and hotels full of tourists," Tintrup said during his visit Friday to Jermuk, whose words were quoted by the Facebook page of the German embassy in Yerevan, news.am informs.

The diplomat added that a German tourist was able to photograph from her hotel room the explosions; they were so close to them.

"I am very worried. We feel for the Armenian people," said Erik Tintrup.