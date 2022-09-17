Alen Simonyan: Introduction of martial law may be perceived as act of aggression

The introduction of martial law can be perceived as an act of aggression, Alen Simonyan, the speaker of the Armenian parliament, said during his interview to the Public TV Channel, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Simonyan, the residents of the communities where there is a threat of infiltration have been given weapons and necessary equipment. At the same time, the experience of the 44-day war has shown that soldiers, conscripts and the mobilization resource is less prepared to cope with the tasks.

"In addition, we believe that the declaration of martial law can be regarded as an act of aggression, because the neighboring country constantly states that we are preparing to attack or resorted to some provocation," he said.

The speaker added that, nevertheless, everything was ready for the declaration of martial law, right down to the necessary documents.