At least 7600 people were displaced from their homes in the provinces of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia, the Ombudsman’s Office said.

September 16, 2022, 17:50

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Most of those displaced are women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities. The number includes 1437 children and 99 persons with disabilities.