The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed on Friday that she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia after the Azerbaijani attack, AP reports.

September 16, 2022, 17:15 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms upcoming Armenia visit

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pelosi told reporters in Berlin she would to travel to Armenia on Saturday with a delegation that includes Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who is of Armenian descent. Pelosi declined to give further details about the trip, saying that traveling members of the Congress “don’t like to be a target.”

“In any case, it is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person,” she said.