A playground has been built in the Zaglik community of Artsakh’s Martakert region within the framework of the “Good Artsakh” project.

September 16, 2022, 16:32 A playground built in Martakert's Zaglik community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: David Azaryan, the head of the Zaglik community, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the construction of the fenced playground with appropriate furniture was carried out with the support of the government of the Republic of Artsakh and under the patronage of Gayane Davtyan and Yasha Petrosyan, co-founders of the "Good Artsakh" project.

"This playground is a nice gift to our children, where they will spend their free time," added the head of the community.

David Azaryan noted that there is a need for a kindergarten in Zaglik, because they have 35 children of preschool age.

In this academic year, 8 students attended the first grade of the village school, which, according to the head of the community, is a high indicator for the village.