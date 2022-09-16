Azerbaijanis dismember Armenia servicewoman

Azerbaijanis dismember a Armenia servicewoman, said Head of the Armenian General Staff Eduard Asryan at a meeting with the participation of ambassadors of 30 countries and representatives of international organizations in Jermuk on September 16, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I draw your attention to the atrocities committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces units against our servicemen, even a servicewoman. I have these photos and video material in my phone, I can show you. There are such atrocities there that it is impossible to watch. I will show you this video, there are no words to describe it, you can see how they dismembered a woman soldier, cut off her legs, fingers, stripped her naked, it's just the last degree of atrocity. This is a violation of international humanitarian norms," Asryan said.

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Armenia are currently in Jermuk to observe the consequences of Azerbaijani military aggression.