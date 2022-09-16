Iran’s President says any change in recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Iran will not tolerate any change in the recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Ebrahim Raisi said in his speech at the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, IRNA reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The establishment of peace, stability and security in the Caucasus region is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have always stated that the territorial integrity, national sovereignty of countries should be respected and any change in the recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia should be rejected. The sides should solve the disagreements through dialogue and peacefully based on the international law”, the Iranian President said.

He said that Iran, preserving its national interests and security, is ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve their disagreements.