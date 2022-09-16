Representatives of diplomatic representations accredited in Armenia visit Jermuk

The representatives of diplomatic representations accredited in Armenia visited Jermuk town on September 16 to get acquainted with the damages caused to the civilian infrastructure from the latest Azerbaijani attack and to get information about the operational situation on the spot.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Among them are the Ambassadors of Netherlands, UK, USA, France, EU, China, Argentina, chargé d'affaires of Georgia, as well as representatives, military attachés of other foreign embassies, Armenpress reports.

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Eduard Asryan will meet with the representatives of the diplomatic corps in Jermuk.