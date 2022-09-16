Damaged houses, fields, gas pipelines: Emergency Situations Minister presents consequences of Azeri aggression

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan presented today the number of civilian facilities and infrastructure damaged as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Guest houses, a health spa have been affected in Vayots Dzor from the Azerbaijani aggression, two shells fell on the Kechut reservoir, the ropeway of Jermuk, the building of the firefighting-rescue squad of the rescue service, private vehicles and other property have been damaged. We have disruptions in power supply lines in Sisian community of Syunik province. Ambulances were damaged from the Azerbaijani bombardment. In Gegharkunik province, people’s houses, hectares of wheat and barley fields were mostly damaged. In Sotk, 55-60 houses, livestock barns, multiple gas supply pipelines and a number of private cars were damaged”, the minister said at the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that all the damages will be inventoried in detail, the purpose of which is for the assistance to be provided by the government for their complete restoration.

“It’s also important to document these and other circumstances from a legal point of view”, he said.

The PM said that cases of military crimes by the aggressive forces of Azerbaijan were registered, adding that all these cases should be documented in details and further processed within the framework of international legal processes.