During the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the appropriateness of declaring a martial law in Armenia.

September 16, 2022, 11:43 No need to declare martial law in Armenia for now, Pashinyan says

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said that they have discussed the expediency and necessity of declaring a martial law in Armenia during the session of the Security Council and came to a conclusion that there is no need for making such a decision for now.

“At the same time, we are receiving offers from a number of citizens. Many say they are waiting for a martial law in order to participate in the defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. We have discussed this during the session of the Security Council as well and came to a conclusion that if there are people, who want to be involved in this stage, can apply to the military commissariats on voluntary basis, and this issue will be solved”, he said, adding that the process of three-month military trainings is in force, and there are all legislative grounds to engage citizens into the service on voluntary basis.

In his turn Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan said that the military commissariats are ready to accept and locate volunteers.