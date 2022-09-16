Artsakhpress

Agreement reached that the situation should remain under spotlight of UN Security Council – Armenian PM

The position of Armenia is clear and unequivocal that the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In general, I want to note that the talk doesn’t concern the latest incidents only, it is also about the incursion in the Sotk-Khoznavar section last year on May 12, and the Republic of Armenia has recorded this position during the discussions held in the UN Security Council yesterday. In fact, the discussions in the UN Security Council were held based on the appeal of Armenia.

And yesterday evening, I held another telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the country chairing at the UN Security Council. And an agreement was reached that the situation should remain under the spotlight of the UN Security Council”, the PM said.


     

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms upcoming Armenia visit

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed on Friday that she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia after the Azerbaijani attack, AP reports.

ANCA calls on Speaker Pelosi to stop all military aid to Azerbaijan

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has called on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take...

Iran’s President says any change in recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Iran will not tolerate any change in the recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Ebrahim...

Representatives of diplomatic representations accredited in Armenia visit Jermuk

The representatives of diplomatic representations accredited in Armenia visited Jermuk town on September...

No need to declare martial law in Armenia for now, Pashinyan says

During the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the appropriateness of...

There are non-negotiable benchmark truths for the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister made a post on his "Facebook" page, referring to the issues related to the status...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

At least 7600 people displaced in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani attack

At least 7600 people were displaced from their homes in the provinces of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia, the Ombudsman’s Office said.

A playground built in Martakert's Zaglik community

A playground has been built in the Zaglik community of Artsakh’s Martakert region within the framework...

Residents of Artsakh's Karmir Shuka continue their normal life activities

The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life...

A rally held in Stepanakert

On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.

The President of the Republic signed a decree on establishing a Public Council

On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing...

Ruben Vardanyan visited the communities of Berdadzor sub-district

Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh,...

On the morning of September 12, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions located in front of the Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh: Ombudsman of Artsakh

On September 12, around 04:00-04:30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions...

Armenia army chief: Azerbaijan penetrated 1-2km in Nerkin Hand, half km in Ishkhanasar, gained advantage in Shorzhas

Apart from the direction of Jermuk city, the success of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units in the other five directions cannot be compared with the depths of the penetration in the direction of Jermuk. Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, stated about this at a meeting Friday in Jermuk, with the heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Armenia, news.am informs.

Azerbaijanis dismember Armenia servicewoman

Azerbaijanis dismember a Armenia servicewoman, said Head of the Armenian General Staff Eduard Asryan...

Damaged houses, fields, gas pipelines: Emergency Situations Minister presents consequences of Azeri aggression

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan presented today the number of civilian...

135 Armenian troops killed in latest Azeri attack

As of September 16, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenian Defense Ministry: No changes of situation registered on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

No changes were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss situation in region

Defense Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergei Shoigu and Suren Papikyan, had a telephone conversation...

Armenian Defense Minister briefs EU’s Special Representative on situation caused by latest Azeri aggression

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today European Union’s Special Representative...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

France to cut industrial production tax at slower pace

Tunisia: Eleven migrants die in latest Mediterranean accident

Macron to Speak with Putin Again on Situation at ZNPP Within Days: Elysee Palace

Greece PM does not believe in possibility of war with Turkey

