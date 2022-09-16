Agreement reached that the situation should remain under spotlight of UN Security Council – Armenian PM

The position of Armenia is clear and unequivocal that the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In general, I want to note that the talk doesn’t concern the latest incidents only, it is also about the incursion in the Sotk-Khoznavar section last year on May 12, and the Republic of Armenia has recorded this position during the discussions held in the UN Security Council yesterday. In fact, the discussions in the UN Security Council were held based on the appeal of Armenia.

And yesterday evening, I held another telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the country chairing at the UN Security Council. And an agreement was reached that the situation should remain under the spotlight of the UN Security Council”, the PM said.