As of September 16, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the latest Azerbaijani attack is 135, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Unfortunately, we know that this number is not the final one. We also have many wounded”, the PM said.