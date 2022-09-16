Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone talk with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the PM’s Office said.

September 16, 2022, 11:08 Pashinyan, Macron hold telephone talk

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan presented details about the current situation caused by the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. He stated that despite the relative calm on the border, the situation remains very tense.

Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the readiness to contribute to dialogue and peace.

The sides also touched upon the UN Security Council meeting convened based on Armenia’s appeal. PM Pashinyan highlighted the importance of a proper response by the international community to what is happening.