Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, his Office said.

September 16, 2022, 11:04 Pashinyan, Putin discuss implementation of decisions adopted based on Armenia’s appeal to CSTO

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Prime Minister Pashinyan said that despite the current relative calm on the border, the situation caused by the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia remains very tense.

The Armenian PM and the Russian President discussed also issues relating to the implementation of decisions adopted based on Armenia’s appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).