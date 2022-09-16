Bundestag lawmaker condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenia

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag Michael Roth condemned the latest attack of Azerbaijan on Armenia’s territories.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good that with the negotiating efforts of the United States and the European Union a ceasefire has been achieved. I condemn the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia’s state territories. This decades-long conflict must be solved through peaceful negotiations, not by weapons. Azerbaijan obviously, taking advantage of Russia’s weakness, is trying to push forward its territorial interests. We should not leave Armenia on Russia. The EU should take the role of a leader in the establishment of peace and support the democracy of Armenia” the Bundestag lawmaker said on Twitter.