The representatives of Armenian community in the United States held a protest outside the Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomatic representations in New York.

September 16, 2022, 10:07 American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During their march to the diplomatic representations, the American-Armenians called for standing by Armenia.

They were holding the photos of Armenian servicemen killed during the 2020 war, as well as posters “Remove Turkey from NATO”, “My Homeland Wants Peace”, “Shushi is Armenia”, etc.