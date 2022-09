Defense Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergei Shoigu and Suren Papikyan, had a telephone conversation Thursday, reports the Russian Ministry of Defense.

September 16, 2022, 09:16 Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss situation in region

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The heads of the military departments of the two countries discussed the current situation in the region, as well as in the regions where Russian peacekeepers perform tasks in Artsakh.