Armenia is appealing to the UN Security Council to stand up to its responsibility, under the UN Charter, for the maintenance of international peace and security and demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia and strongly condemn the unprovoked aggression against Armenia, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mher Margaryan said in his speech at the UN Security Council emergency meeting after Azerbaijan attacked Armenia.

September 16, 2022, 09:27 Armenia urges UNSC to demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azeri forces

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Armenia is well aware of the challenges and complexities that the present-day international politics has to offer. We are equally cognizant of the growing energy demand in the world. Having said that, we appeal to the Council to stand up to its responsibility, under the UN Charter, for the maintenance of international peace and security. Azerbaijan is yet to abide by its humanitarian obligations vis-à-vis the Armenian POWs, commit, in good faith, to the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage, as well as address the anti-Armenian rhetoric, including at the level of public officials and institutions, as rendered by the International Court of Justice through the Provisional Measures issued against Azerbaijan under the Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination in December 2021.



We strongly urge the members of the Security Council to remain seized of the matter and to come up with tangible outcome after the discussions in this Emergency meeting.



- With strong condemnation of the unprovoked aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia;



- Demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia;



- Demanding to refrain from any future acts of aggression against the territorial integrity of Armenia and fully comply with its international obligations and commitments, including the UN Charter, Helsinki Final Act and Trilateral Statements;



- Urging to engage peacefully in the negotiation process including on issues resulted from and related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including that of the status.



- Calling to release and repatriate all Armenian Prisoners of War, indicating that the contrary constitutes a violation of International Humanitarian Law,” Margaryan said in part.