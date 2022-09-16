This aggression is Azerbaijan’s answer to mediation efforts of international community – Armenia at UN Security Council

The latest aggression against Armenia is the answer of Azerbaijan to the mediation efforts of the international community, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mher Margaryan said in his speech at the UN Security Council meeting.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Over the past year, we have repeatedly brought it to the attention of this Council that Azerbaijan has been engaging in the illegal practice of acquisition of territories by force, having duly reported such acts of aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter.



Through the letters dated 14 May, 29 July and 16 November 2021, Armenia alerted the members of the Council about Azerbaijan’s persistent violations of the norms and principles of the international law, as well as the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020 on the establishment of ceasefire and cessation of hostilities following the 44-day war in 2020. The latest attacks come to demonstrate that, in the absence of proper accountability measures, policies of aggression are likely to continue and even increase in scope and scale.



It also follows that, emboldened by the results of the use of force in the past, Azerbaijan now seeks to normalize violence and aggression to capture territories by force. During the past two days, Azerbaijan has intruded and then occupied over 10 sq km of the sovereign territories of Armenia. This attack follows the offensives in May and November 2021, when Azerbaijan occupied around 45 sq km of sovereign land of my country.



The actions of Azerbaijan are in blatant violation of the Purposes and Principles of the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2.4 of the Charter, in violation of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, in violation of the International Humanitarian Law. Moreover, the military aggression of Azerbaijan goes against the letter and spirit of the Trilateral Statements of November 9, 2020, and November 26, 2021. The latter, in particular, stipulates that the sides agreed to “take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border…”.



I should particularly underline that this act of aggression occurred in the context of peace negotiations conducted in various for a and facilitated by different actors. Armenia has engaged in all these processes in good faith, with the aim of stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus. Armenia has publicly undertaken to work towards a peaceful region and declared its readiness to launch negotiations towards a peace agreement. This aggression is the answer of Azerbaijan to the mediation efforts of the international community,” Margaryan said in part.