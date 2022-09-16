Artsakhpress

Politics

Canada’s FM highlights unconditional preservation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia

On September 15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan briefed his colleague on the situation resulting from the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister of Armenia strongly condemned the gross violations of international and humanitarian law by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the cases of deliberate targeting of the peaceful population and civilian infrastructures.
Both sides highlighted the need for unconditional preservation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the inadmissibility of the use of force.
In the context of maintaining the ceasefire regime, eliminating the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, and excluding the possibility of new aggression, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of a clear, targeted and adequate response of the international community towards the aggressor state - Azerbaijan, and the urgency of undertaking effective steps aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

     

Politics

Zakharova: Russia hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will adhere to new ceasefire agreement

Moscow expects that Yerevan and Baku will adhere to the new ceasefire agreement. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this Thursday at the weekly press briefing, news.am informs.

US played big role in correcting the situation: Armenia Speaker of Parliament on ceasefire agreement

Armenia’s all partners contributed equally to the agreement on the ceasefire, the United States played...

Russia MFA: Yerevan-Baku peace treaty preparation work continues despite current tension

Despite the current tension, the work of preparing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku has not stopped....

EU welcomes agreement on ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The European Union welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which entered...

Artsakh President participates in session of Security Council of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Security Council of Armenia.

Putin to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation with Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,...

‘We must send a strong message that Aliyev's aggression is unacceptable’ – US Congressman

US Congressman Frank Pallone said that the resolution submitted to the House of Representatives condemning...

Economy

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

Society

Residents of Artsakh's Karmir Shuka continue their normal life activities

The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life activities.

A rally held in Stepanakert

On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.

The President of the Republic signed a decree on establishing a Public Council

On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing...

Ruben Vardanyan visited the communities of Berdadzor sub-district

Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh,...

On the morning of September 12, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions located in front of the Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh: Ombudsman of Artsakh

On September 12, around 04:00-04:30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions...

The building of the Martakert municipality is being renovated

The construction work to improve the building conditions of the municipality of Stepanakert is underway,...

Higher education system tuition fee compensation program discussed in Artsakh

On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry: No changes of situation registered on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

No changes were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss situation in region

Defense Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergei Shoigu and Suren Papikyan, had a telephone conversation...

Armenian Defense Minister briefs EU’s Special Representative on situation caused by latest Azeri aggression

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today European Union’s Special Representative...

CSTO Secretary General to come to Armenia next week

Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff, announced at...

No significant incidents reported on Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00. Armenian Defense Ministry

As of 11:00, September 15, no significant incidents have been registered on the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

No significant incidents recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight

No significant incidents were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at night,

105 Armenian troops killed in Azeri attack

As of September 14, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the Azerbaijani attack...

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York
Armenia urges UNSC to demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azeri forces
This aggression is Azerbaijan’s answer to mediation efforts of international community – Armenia at UN Security Council
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

International

France to cut industrial production tax at slower pace

Tunisia: Eleven migrants die in latest Mediterranean accident

Macron to Speak with Putin Again on Situation at ZNPP Within Days: Elysee Palace

Greece PM does not believe in possibility of war with Turkey

