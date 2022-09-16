Canada’s FM highlights unconditional preservation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia

On September 15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan briefed his colleague on the situation resulting from the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister of Armenia strongly condemned the gross violations of international and humanitarian law by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the cases of deliberate targeting of the peaceful population and civilian infrastructures.

Both sides highlighted the need for unconditional preservation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the inadmissibility of the use of force.

In the context of maintaining the ceasefire regime, eliminating the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, and excluding the possibility of new aggression, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of a clear, targeted and adequate response of the international community towards the aggressor state - Azerbaijan, and the urgency of undertaking effective steps aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.