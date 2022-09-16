The tactical team of the CSTO Joint Staff led by the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov arrived to Armenia in the evening of September 15 to conduct a monitoring mission, Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan said in a statement.

September 16, 2022, 09:05 CSTO monitoring task force led by Chief of Joint Staff arrives in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I held a meeting with Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov the same day. I briefed him on the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression by Azerbaijan on September 13 and assigned the objectives of the upcoming monitoring. I expressed hope that the group will conduct effective work and will present to the CSTO Collective Security Council a detailed and accurate report on the situation,” Papikyan said, adding that the CSTO team will work in the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and in combat action regions.



On September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a major attack on Armenia from several directions, bombarding both military and civilian infrastructures with rocket-artillery and drone strikes.



105 Armenian troops were killed and 6 civilians were wounded. Azerbaijan halted its attack in the evening of September 14 after a ceasefire was reached.