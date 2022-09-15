US played big role in correcting the situation: Armenia Speaker of Parliament on ceasefire agreement

Armenia’s all partners contributed equally to the agreement on the ceasefire, the United States played a major role in correcting the situation, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters at a briefing.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: On September 14 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said that ceasefire has been reached thanks to the involvement of the international community.

Asked which partners particularly played a role in the establishment of the ceasefire, the Speaker said: “All partners have equally contributed, Russia, France. The United States played a big role in correcting yesterday’s situation”.

In response to the question to what extent it will be possible to keep the situation stable, the Speaker said he cannot say. “We must be ready for every development. The logic of our work is fully within this logic, we cannot rely on the adversary’s “good will” or any agreement. We are moving on according to this logic”, he said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament that Azerbaijan has occupied 10 square km of Armenia’s territory during its latest attack. Commenting on this, the Speaker said that this does not relate to any settlement. “The main battles have taken place near the positions, the attack was in the direction of the positions, that change was connected with the positions. There has been a place when the position was taken back by us, and there has been a place where they achieved some kind of success”, he said.