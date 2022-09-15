Zakharova: Russia hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will adhere to new ceasefire agreement

Moscow expects that Yerevan and Baku will adhere to the new ceasefire agreement. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this Thursday at the weekly press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After the first agreement on the ceasefire, there were again exchanges of fire. A new agreement was reached yesterday," Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow calls on the two parties to show restraint and to resolve all issues by political and diplomatic means, including within the framework of the work of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border—and with the advisory assistance by Russia.