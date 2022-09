Despite the current tension, the work of preparing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku has not stopped. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this Thursday at the weekly press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is the main priority. The Russian side provides the necessary assistance. The co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russia, the Russian foreign ministry special representative for Armenian-Azerbaijani regulation matters, Igor Khovaev, visited Baku on September 8-9 and Yerevan—on September 13-14," Zakharova said.

She noted that the main topic of the discussions was the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia strives to bring the positions of the two parties closer together, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry emphasized. She assured that the relevant efforts will continue, and noted that the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan remain the basis of settlement in the region.