Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the minister said on social media.

September 15, 2022, 16:20 Armenian Defense Minister briefs EU’s Special Representative on situation caused by latest Azeri aggression

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

In his remarks Minister Papikyan thanked Mr. Klaar for immediately responding to the situation and visiting the region. He presented the current situation caused by the September 13 large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia’s sovereign territory.

The Minister said that this large-scale aggression is a pre-planned Azerbaijani provocation. He highlighted the need for addressed assessments by the international community, including the EU, to the aggression in terms of solving the situation.

In turn the EU Special Representative presented the position of the EU on the immediate stop of military operations, emphasizing the necessity of solving all existing disagreements exclusively with diplomatic tools. Toivo Klaar reaffirmed also the EU’s commitment to contribute to the resumption of the negotiation process and the reaching of agreements between the sides.