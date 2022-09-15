The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life activities.

September 15, 2022, 15:33 Residents of Artsakh's Karmir Shuka continue their normal life activities

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community N. Atayan informed "Artsakhpress".

"On September 12, the Azerbaijani side opened fire in the direction of Karmir Shuka, using different types and calibers of firearms. As a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions, two residential houses were damaged in the Karmir Shuka community. In the case of one of the houses, the bullet hit the balcony door of the second floor and penetrated into the room of the house. In another case, a fired bullet hit a shed adjoining a residential building." N.Atayan said, adding that despite this provocation, the population of Karmir Shuka continues to engage in daily activities.

In addition, the villagers grow their individual farms, cultivating the plots and gardens near the houses. As a result of the war, around 150 hectare of arable land in the village is in the neutral zone, but we are ready to cultivate it if the security problem is solved," he said.

Touching upon on the branch of livestock breeding, the head of the community explained that in Karmir Shuka, pig breeding is mostly practiced.

There are also a sufficient number of villagers engaged in sheep and cattle breeding.

Zaven Badasyan, the school principal, noted that classes are going on normally in the village's educational center.