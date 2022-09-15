Artsakh President participates in session of Security Council of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Security Council of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on social media, the President stated that he is in Yerevan today to hold political consultations with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia on the issue of Artsakh.

I want to inform that I have participated in the session of the Security Council of Armenia and after these discussions I want to state once again that at this stage no document relating to the status of Artsakh is being discussed.

In my speech addressed to our partners of Armenia, I literally conveyed the concerns of all of us, emphasizing that no document can subordinate our people’s right and aspirations to live free and sovereign. The Armenian authorities have reaffirmed that no document relating to Artsakh will be signed without discussing it with the authorities of Artsakh and taking into account the opinion of our people. The parliamentary delegation of Artsakh is also in Yerevan and will continue the political consultations with Armenia’s Foreign Minister, Speaker of Parliament and other actors of the political field”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.