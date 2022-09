Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

September 15, 2022, 13:43 Putin to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation with Aliyev

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin and Aliyev will also discuss the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.