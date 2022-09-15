A rally held in Stepanakert

On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Many citizens participated in the rally, including university professors, students, schoolchildren and teachers, employees of institutions and enterprises. Speakers voiced their concern regarding the fate of Artsakh and the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement made in the RA National Assembly.

Artur Tovmasyan, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, who was present in the rally, emphasized that no one has the right to sign any document on the status of Artsakh, which is against the interests of Artsakh.

Artsakh NA speaker presented the statement made by the President of the Republic of Artsakh the day before, reaffirming that all those documents, which may recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, are unacceptable for us.

It was announced that the rally will continue this evening at 19:00.