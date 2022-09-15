US Congressman Frank Pallone said that the resolution submitted to the House of Representatives condemning the latest Azerbaijani attack on Armenia calls for an immediate end to all assistance to Azerbaijan.

September 15, 2022, 12:10 ‘We must send a strong message that Aliyev's aggression is unacceptable’ – US Congressman

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I introduced a resolution with members of the Armenia Caucus that condemns Azerbaijan's recent attack, calls for an immediate end to all assistance to Azerbaijan and affirms the House's support for Armenia. We must send a strong message that Aliyev's aggression is unacceptable”, Rep. Pallone said on Twitter.