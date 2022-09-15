Artsakh Republic President is currently in Yerevan. Lusine Avanesyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and the delegation of the Artsakh National Assembly are currently in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Press Secretary of the Artsakh Republic President Lusine Avanesyan told “Artsakhpress”, clarifying that due to the current situation, political consultations are planned with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, within the framework of which the current situation will be discussed and the concerns of the Artsakh people and the positions of the authorities will be presented.