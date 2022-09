A delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, involving heads of factions, chairmen of committees and MPs, has arrived in Armenia, the Artsakh Parliament stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The delegation members are in Yerevan aimed at holding political meetings over the current situation.