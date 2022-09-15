Armenian Foreign Ministry draws int’l community’s attention to targeting of journalists by Azerbaijan in Sotk

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the targeting of journalists by Azerbaijan in Sotk town of Gegharkunik province.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Deliberate artillery shelling of foreign and local journalists carrying out their professional work by armed forces of Azerbaijan in Sotk town of Gegharkunik region of Armenia is totally unacceptable”, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on Twitter.

“We draw attention of international community, specialized institutions of protection of human rights and freedom of speech to this attempt of violating right to obtain information, aimed at hindering reporting and presentation of results of Azerbaijani aggression to international community”, he stated.