Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia confirm that the United States must stop sending military aid to that country, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano said on Twitter.
United States must stop sending military aid to Azerbaijan immediately – Congresswoman
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I strongly condemn Azerbaijan's recent attacks on Armenia. This assault is a direct violation of the ceasefire and confirms what we've always known- we must stop sending military aid to Azerbaijan immediately”, the Congresswoman said.