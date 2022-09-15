United States must stop sending military aid to Azerbaijan immediately – Congresswoman

Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia confirm that the United States must stop sending military aid to that country, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano said on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I strongly condemn Azerbaijan's recent attacks on Armenia. This assault is a direct violation of the ceasefire and confirms what we've always known- we must stop sending military aid to Azerbaijan immediately”, the Congresswoman said.