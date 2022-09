Armored and infantry units of the Iranian Armed Forces have been deployed along the border with Armenia since Wednesday., the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran informed about this in a statement.

September 15, 2022, 09:43 Iran army deploys armored and infantry units on border with Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The units deployed on the Iran-Armenia border have been brought to 100-percent combat-readiness," as news.am informs, the statement added.