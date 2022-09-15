President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has stated that no circumstance can distract them from the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh on the primary and non-negotiable basis of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.

September 15, 2022, 00:40 Artsakh cannot and must not be part of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Artsakh cannot and must not be a part of Azerbaijan, because, first of all, the people of Artsakh decide their own fate in their own homeland, and secondly, we do not have a people to subject to genocide and deprivation of homeland. We have repeatedly stated and now also reiterate that all the documents that could recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan are unacceptable for us. On the other hand, we all need to understand that in this difficult situation the path of our fight is long and full of challenges, but I am sure that we will eventually achieve our goals with national efforts”, the President said.