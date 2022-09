Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to discuss the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports citing Reuters.

September 14, 2022, 17:57 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: A Turkish senior official told Reuters that the talks will be held in Samarkand, during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, scheduled on September 15-16.