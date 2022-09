Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) monitoring mission will arrive to Armenia on September 15.

September 14, 2022, 17:25 CSTO mission to arrive September 15, says Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We believe that this mission will arrive tomorrow. Our appeal was properly discussed at the CSTO Council, a decision was made to send a monitoring mission, and we hope that the mission will arrive tomorrow,” Mirzoyan said in parliament.