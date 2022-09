As of 15:00 the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is again critically tense. From 13:00, the Azerbaijani military renewed intense rocket-artillery strikes along the entire border from Sotk to Goris, targeting also civilian settlements and widely using loitering munitions, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Vehicles of the Russian Federal Security Service, which is on a humanitarian mission in the zone of combat operations, have also been hit by Azeri strikes.

This is yet another proof that Azerbaijan is firing indiscriminately. Parallel to rocket-artillery strikes the Azerbaijani forces have renewed attempts to advance positions.

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are taking all necessary measures to adequately respond to the enemy,” the Defense Ministry said.