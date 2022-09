Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia on Tuesday met with Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Special Representative of Foreign Minister of Russia on the matters of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan presented to Khovayev the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resulting from the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan midnight September 13.

A broad range of issues relating to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed, Grigoryan’s office said in a statement.