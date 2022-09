The deployment facility of Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Guards stationed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has been hit by Azerbaijani military's shelling.

September 14, 2022, 15:17 Armenia-based Russian FSS Border Guards deployment facility hit by Azerbaijani gunfire

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian social media accounts on Telegram published images showing the FSS building and FSS vehicle damaged from the shelling.