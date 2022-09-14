Kremlin: Tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remain

Tensions remain on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Tension definitely persists. You know that yesterday it was decided that a CSTO mission will go to the border led by organization's Secretary General Stanislav Zas. They will submit a report to the heads of the states to be considered," Peskov told reporters, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov said that the CSTO Permanent Council held an emergency meeting on September 13, expressing extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considering proposals to involve CSTO mechanisms for settlement.