All military hospitals in Armenia are equipped to properly carry out the treatment of servicemen. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia noted about this in a statement it released Wednesday.

September 14, 2022, 13:23 MOD: All Armenia military hospitals are equipped to properly carry out soldiers’ treatment

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Amid of the [latest] Azerbaijani military aggression [against Armenia], cases have become frequent when many citizens and private companies, trying to be helpful to the servicemen who sustained wounds during combat operations, are procuring on their own initiativevarious medicines and food in order to transfer them to [Armenia’s] military hospitals.

"The Ministry of Defense highly appreciates the willingness of our fellow citizens to be helpful to the army as much as possible. Nonetheless, we assure that all [military] hospitals [in Armenia] are equipped to properly organize the treatment of servicemen," the MOD statement reads, in particular.